Sweden to ease some COVID restrictions next week, PM says

Sweden will go ahead and ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from June 1, as the number of new infections has fallen sharply in recent weeks, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday. "We are beginning to glimpse the beginning of the end," Lofven told a news conference.

The previously announced easing includes longer opening hours for restaurants and cafes, as well as raising the number of spectators at sports events and visitors at museums and amusement parks.

