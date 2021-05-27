Russia agrees to supply UNICEF with Sputnik V doses for 110m people -RDIF
Russia has signed an agreement to supply UNICEF, the United Nations' children's fund, with enough doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate 110 million people, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally, said on Thursday.
Procurement and delivery of the vaccine is subject to Sputnik V receiving an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation, a decision which the RDIF said is expected soon.
