Two more die from black fungus at AIIMS in Rishikesh
PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Two more black fungus patients died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday, taking the number of infection fatalities at the hospital to seven.
An AIIMS official said a 60-year-old man from Dehradun and a 58-year-old man from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh died from mucormycosis, also called black fungus.
Advertisement
The Rishikesh AIIMS has so far reported 110 black fungus cases, he said, adding that seven patients died while two have returned home after recovery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19 patients on home care should not take Remdesivir: AIIMS doctors
COVID-19: One more case of mucormycosis reported from Dehradun's Max Hospital
India will have more vaccines from different companies in next two months, says AIIMS Director
Prevention of fungal infections key area of focus in treating COVID patients: AIIMS director
6 new AIIMS fully functional, 7 partially functional under PM Swasthya Suraksha Yojana: Health Ministry