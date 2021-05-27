Left Menu

COVID-19: HP reports 1,472 new cases, 59 more deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:04 IST
Respresentative Image
Shimla, May 27 (PTI) Fifty-nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh raising the toll to 2,976, while the infection count climbed to 1,85,819 with 1,472 fresh cases, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state health department, there are 20,184 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The recoveries rose to 1,62,636 with 3,409 patients recuperating from the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.

