Mumbai logs 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

Mumbai reported 1,266 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 36 fatalities, which pushed its overall count to 7,02,532 and death toll to 14,778, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the number of one-day COVID-19 fatalities remained below 40.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 case count dipped by around 100 as compared to Wednesday, while the number of deaths went up by two.

The financial capital of the county had reported the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest number of 90 deaths on May 1, during the second wave.

Presently, Mumbai has 28,310 active COVID-19 cases, after 855 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the BMC said.

As 6,57,301 patients recovered from the infection, the city's recovery rate has increased to 94 per cent.

Notably, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone down to 0.20 per cent.

According to the BMC update, the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 19 and 25 was 0.19 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 351 days.

There are 41 COVID-19 containment zones in slums and chawls in the city, while the number of buildings that have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus is 179.

