Apollo Hospitals says 'completed' 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations across 80 locations in India

Leading healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Group on Thursday said it has completed 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations across 80 locations in India and is on track to complete 2 crore jabs by September. The group, which took three weeks to cross the milestone, said in June it will do 10 lakh vaccinations every week and double that in July.

''Apollo Hospitals Group has completed 1 million vaccines (vaccinations) across 80 locations in India. We have prioritised frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees across the country,'' Apollo Group of Hospitals Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said in a statement.

Advertisement

She further said, ''As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, we will continue to support the union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic. We will further ramp up our immunisation programme.'' Elaborating on the group's road map for vaccination, Kamineni said, ''We took three weeks to do the first million, in June we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September 2021.'' While thanking the Centre, state governments vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support, she said, ''Sputnik, the third vaccine approved in India, will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June. We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated.'' According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total vaccinations in India stood at 20,26,95,874 as of 8 am, Thursday. India is currently using mainly two 'made-in India' jabs – Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech – and Russian-made Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population, all of which are approved only for those aged 18 years and above.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)