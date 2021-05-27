The head of a Japanese doctors' union said holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, with tens of thousands of people from around the world, could lead to the emergence of an "Olympic" coronavirus strain. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Portuguese authorities have relaxed COVID-19 safety rules for thousands of English fans coming to Porto for Saturday's Champions League final, no longer requiring them to stay in bubbles and lifting restrictions on movement. * Germany plans to make enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available to offer a first shot to all children aged 12 and over by the end of August, a draft health ministry document showed.

* Sweden will go ahead and ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. * Russia's Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that challenged a Russian government decision to let a local firm develop and market the anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without Gilead's consent.

* Russia has also signed an agreement to supply UNICEF, the United Nations' children's fund, with enough doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to vaccinate 110 million people, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the COVID-19 virus, saying U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. * Almost half of the more than 3.4 million COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the world have occurred in the Americas, but the real numbers may be higher, the Pan American Health Organization warned.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign vaccines as it tries to accelerate the vaccination rollout to counter the world's worst surge in infections.

* Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from an announcement it planned to make on a vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, giving details of the deal whose axing was blamed on China by Taipei. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment activities to resume for those who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, state TV reported, as the kingdom relaxes restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease. * Israel will release next week its findings on heart inflammation cases in vaccine recipients and then decide whether to approve inoculations of youngsters aged 12-15, a senior health official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is unsure it can meet a target of delivering 55 million doses of its vaccine to the European Union by the end of the second quarter, Dutch national broadcaster NOS said, citing J&J's Dutch subsidiary.

* Europe's medicines regulator said there was not enough evidence to support the use of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with COVID-19, but backed the use of dexamethasone based on sufficient data. * France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate they hope to get approved by the end of 2021.

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave an emergency use authorisation to the antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 and older. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks were pinned down as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Federico Maccioni; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Barbara Lewis and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

