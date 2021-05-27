Left Menu

Delhi govt forms 6-member panel to assess cases of patients who died due to lack of oxygen

The Delhi government has formed a six-member committee to assess cases of patients who died due to lack of oxygen recently in the national capital for grant of compensation, an official order said on Thursday. On April 24, 20 Covid patients had died at Jaipur Golden Hospital as the frantic hunt for oxygen continued while COVID-19 cases surged in the national capital.

The Delhi government has formed a six-member committee to assess cases of patients who died due to lack of oxygen recently in the national capital for grant of compensation, an official order said on Thursday. According to the order, the committee will check whether the oxygen was being used properly at the hospital as per the norms.

Earlier this month, 12 patients at Delhi's Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor, died due to shortage of oxygen. On April 24, 20 Covid patients had died at Jaipur Golden Hospital as the frantic hunt for oxygen continued while COVID-19 cases surged in the national capital.

