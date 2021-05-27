UK records 3,542 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
27-05-2021
Britain reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday and a further 3,542 cases of the disease, official government data showed.
That compared to nine deaths and 3,180 cases reported a day earlier.
On vaccines a total of 38.61 million people have now received a first dose and 24.04 million have received both shots.
