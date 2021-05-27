Maha to allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to districts recording poor coverage

The Maharashtra government has decided to allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to districts that have reported low coverage during the inoculation drive, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after a state cabinet meeting, Tope said the state government's focus is on administering the second dose of the vaccine on priority.

''There are some districts in the state where at least 60 per cent of the targeted population has been vaccinated, while others are performing poorly. The state cabinet has decided to allocate more vaccines to these districts and improve their performance,'' the minister said.

Some districts have recorded just three per cent inoculation as against the target population, he said.

The minister further said that the state government has also decided to suspend home isolation in districts with high COVID-19 positivity rate.

''The state government has also decided to stop home isolation in districts with higher COVID-19 positivity rate. We are now setting up COVID-19 care centres at village and tehsil levels.

Infected patients should be isolated at these centres,'' Tope said.

District collectors have been asked to provide all facilities including food and accommodation to people who are advised isolation, he said.

Maharashtra currently has 3,15,000 active cases, of which 50 per cent of the patients are in home isolation, the minister added.

