New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL93 UKD-RAMDEV-LD VIDEO Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video Dehradun: Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev's alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying ''even their father cannot arrest him''.

DES33 UKD-FUNGUS-DEATHS Two more die from black fungus at AIIMS in Rishikesh Rishikesh: Two more black fungus patients died at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday, taking the number of infection fatalities at the hospital to seven.

DEL84 UP-LD AIRCRAFT Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway, nobody hurt Mathura (UP): A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing Thursday on the Yamuna Expressway near here after developing a snag, police officials said.

DES15 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: UP reports 188 fresh deaths, 3,278 cases; infection tally at 16,83,866 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 188 fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,900, while the infection tally reached 16,83,866 with 3,278 new cases, officials said.

DEL35 HP-PENPA TSERING-PRESIDENT-OATH Penpa Tsering sworn-in as president Tibetan government-in-exile Dharamshala (HP): Penpa Tsering was on Thursday sworn-in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile, and said he will reach out to the Chinese government to find a “mutually beneficial” and non-violent solution to the Sino-Tibet conflict. DES35 HP-VIRUS-TALLY COVID-19: HP reports 1,472 new cases, 59 more deaths Shimla: Fifty-nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh raising the toll to 2,976, while the infection count climbed to 1,85,819 with 1,472 fresh cases, an official said on Thursday.

DES22 PB-VIRUS-LD CURBS COVID-19: Punjab govt extends curbs till June 10 Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10 but removed the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles and allowed the resumption of elective surgeries and OPD operations in hospitals. DES21 PB-BLACK FUNGUS Punjab CM orders ramp-up of alternate drugs for black fungus treatment Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered ramping up of stocks of alternate drugs for the treatment of mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, in the wake of shortage of Amphotericin drug.

DES12 RJ-MAN-FUNERAL Goof-up by hospital, family: Dead man returns home after his funeral Jaipur: A 40-year-old man presumed dead showed up much to the surprise of his family, a week after they had performed a funeral mistakenly identifying a decomposed corpse as his body.

