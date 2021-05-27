Left Menu

AP has 579 Black fungus cases

PTI | Vja | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:52 IST
AP has 579 Black fungus cases
Black Fungus (also known as Mucormycosis) cases are rising steadily in Andhra Pradesh with the state reporting 579 as of Thursday.

From 32 on May 21, the number of Black Fungus cases increased to 252 on May 25.

But no related fatalities were reported in the state so far, according to Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

''We are monitoring the cases and have also asked the private hospitals to give us data on Black Fungus cases.

Accordingly, so far 579 cases of mucormycosis have been reported,'' the official told a press conference.

He said the Centre so far sent 3,000 doses of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections for treating the Black Fungus-infected patients and another 1,800 doses were received on Thursday.

Also, Posaconazole tablets and injections were received from the Centre.

The stocks were proportionately dispatched to the districts, he added.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

