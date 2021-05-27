Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi has procured only 13 pc vaccine doses directly, says Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:53 IST
COVID-19: Delhi has procured only 13 pc vaccine doses directly, says Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has procured only 13 per cent Covid vaccine doses directly and the rest have been given by the Centre, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Responding to a question at a press conference, health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said according to available data, Delhi has been given 45.46 lakh doses by the Centre free of cost.

Under direct procurement, Delhi has procured 8.17 lakh and private hospitals have procured 9.04 lakh and a total 52.25 lakh doses have been administered so far, he said.

''Also, as per CoWIN data, 3.8 per cent wastage has been noted. Of the total doses only 13 per cent has been procured at state level, rest were given by the government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021