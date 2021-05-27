COVID:AP logs 16,167 new cases, 21,385 recoveries, 104 deaths

Amaravati, May 27 (PTI): Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh but the daily fatalities continue to hit the century mark, even as the state is in a comfortable position to handle the decreasing caseload.

The latest bulletin showed 21,385 recoveries as against 16,167 fresh Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total positives touched 16,43,557 from 1.89 crore tests so far.

The number of active cases slid to 1,86,782 after a total of 14,46,244 recoveries and 10,531 deaths.

Chittoor district reported 2,967 fresh positives and East Godavari 2,325 in a day while five districts added between 1,000 and 1,500 new cases each.

Six districts registered less than 1,000 cases each.

Chittoor also recorded the highest 14 fresh fatalities in a day, West Godavari 13, Visakhapatnam 11, Anantapuramu and SPS Nellore nine each, Guntur and Vizianagaram eight each, Prakasam seven, East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam six each.

Kadapa district, which has the lowest number of 5,459 active cases in the state, saw only one Covid-19 death in 24 hours.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

