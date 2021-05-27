Left Menu

Goa reports 1,504 new COVID-19 cases; 39 die, 1,557 recover

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:04 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 1,504 on Thursday to reach 1,52,401, while the death toll mounted to 2,538 by 39, a health department official said.

As 1,557 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, the state's recovery count rose to 1,34,164, he said.

On Wednesday, Goa had reported 1,487 new cases and 39 deaths.

At present, there are 15,699 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state, the official said.

''With 5,951 new tests, the state's overall test count increased to 8,07,550,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,52,401, new cases 1,504, death toll 2,538, discharged 1,34,164, active cases 15,699, samples tested till date 8,07,550.

