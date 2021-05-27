Left Menu

Govt issues guidelines on vaccinating elderly, differently-abled near home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:10 IST
Govt issues guidelines on vaccinating elderly, differently-abled near home
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre Thursday issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus. In the 'Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC)' guidelines, the Health Ministry said individuals above 60 with no vaccination or just the first dose, and those below 60 and having disability due to physical or medical conditions will be eligible for vaccination at such centres.

The ministry said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the proposal by a Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled citizens.

These recommendations have also been accepted by the Union Ministry of Health.

''The NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens would follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination centres nearer to homes,'' the ministry said.

The Technical Expert Committee's recommendations are aimed to ensure vaccination of senior citizens and differently abled population having limited mobility due to their physical condition, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021