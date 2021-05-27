Govt issues guidelines on vaccinating elderly, differently-abled near home
The Centre Thursday issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus. In the 'Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC)' guidelines, the Health Ministry said individuals above 60 with no vaccination or just the first dose, and those below 60 and having disability due to physical or medical conditions will be eligible for vaccination at such centres.
The ministry said the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the proposal by a Technical Expert Committee of the Union Ministry on the guidelines for Near to Home COVID Vaccination Centres (NHCVC) for elderly and differently-abled citizens.
These recommendations have also been accepted by the Union Ministry of Health.
''The NHCVC for elderly and differently-abled citizens would follow a community-based, flexible and people-centric approach, bringing the COVID Vaccination centres nearer to homes,'' the ministry said.
The Technical Expert Committee's recommendations are aimed to ensure vaccination of senior citizens and differently abled population having limited mobility due to their physical condition, the ministry said.
