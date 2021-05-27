White House, Treasury watching inflation closely, Yellen says
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she believes recent rise in inflation will prove temporary and that there is still slack in the economy, but that the White House, Congress, and Treasury are watching it close and have the tools to address it if needed.
"The recent inflation we have seen will be temporary, it's not something that's endemic," Yellen told the House Appropriations Committee, noting that what's driving it is a rebound from very low measures last year and shortages of materials. "I expect it to last several more months and to see high annual rates of inflation through the end of this year."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- Yellen
- Treasury
- House Appropriations Committee
- Congress
ALSO READ
Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance sweeping election law changes
U.S. waives environmental rule to ease fuel shortages in 12 states
U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept
Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses