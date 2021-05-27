Apollo hospitals to roll out Sputnik V from second week of June

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Apollo Hospitals will start administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from the second week of June, the group announced on Thursday.

In a statement to the media, Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of Hospitals said that the group has completed administering one million vaccine doses across 80 locations in India, prioritising frontline workers, high-risk population, and corporate employees. Giving details about ramping up their immunisation programme, she said, "In June, we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September this year."

As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, the group said that they will continue to support the Union and State Governments in the fight against this pandemic. "We would like to thank the Union and State governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support," Kamineni said, adding that that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated.

Russia's Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world's population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

