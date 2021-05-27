Total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 20.54 cr

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20.54 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said 11,76,300 beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively, 1,51,52,040 people in this age group have received their first dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

According to the 7 pm provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 20,54,51,902.

This includes 98,27,025 healthcare workers and 1,53,39,068 frontline workers who got the first dose, 67,47,730 healthcare workers and 84,19,860 frontline workers who have taken both doses, and 1,51,52,040 people in the 18-44 year age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,35,32,545 people aged between 45 and 60 years received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,02,15,474 beneficiaries got both doses. Among the beneficiaries above 60 years, 5,77,48,235 got the first dose and 1,84,69,925 the second dose.

As on day 132 of the vaccination drive, total of 26,58,218 vaccine doses were administered of which 24,81,196 beneficiaries received the first dose and 1,77,022 the second according to the provisional report, the ministry said adding final reports for the day would be completed by late in the night.

''The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,'' it underlined.

