Unlock process in Delhi expected to be discussed at crucial DDMA meeting on Friday

The process of lifting the lockdown amid a decline in COVID 19 cases in the national capital is expected to be discussed at a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) scheduled on Friday, officials said.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, DDMA chairman and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is vice chairman of the panel, will attend the meeting, they said.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown in Delhi last Saturday, the chief minister had said the process of unlock will start from May 31 if downward trend of Covid cases and positivity rate continued during the week.

Delhi had reported 2,260 positive Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent on Saturday. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, 1,072 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent. Kejriwal had told reporters on Wednesday that the lockdown can not continue indefinitely.

''A lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely. It has hit economic activity and businesses. We will decide how to go about reopening,'' he had said when asked if the Delhi government is going to lift the lockdown.

