UK cases of Indian variant double to nearly 7,000 in a week

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:39 IST
UK cases of Indian variant double to nearly 7,000 in a week
Britain has seen a total of nearly 7,000 cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant of concern first identified in India, more than double the previous total, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday.

PHE said that there were a total of 6,959 confirmed cases of the variant, up 3,535 from the total reported last week.

