COVID: Continuous efforts gave unexpected results, says Adityanath

The CM said there were predictions that between April 25 and May 10, UP will report around 1 lakh cases per day and the situation will be out of control.

PTI | Siddhartnagar | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:42 IST
COVID: Continuous efforts gave unexpected results, says Adityanath
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hailed his government's performance in coronavirus management, claiming that their continuous efforts gave unexpected results. "The apprehensions of the increase in Covid infection in villages forced me to hit the ground to assess the situation myself," the CM said during a press conference in Siddharth Nagar. The CM said there were predictions that between April 25 and May 10, UP will report around 1 lakh cases per day and the situation will be out of control. "In the past 24-hour, only 3,278 fresh cases were reported. The active cases have come down from 3.10 lakh to 58,270 within just 26 days in the state," he said, adding that continuous efforts to successfully deal with the pandemic gave expected results.

The CM further claimed the state is conducting aggressive testing in rural areas with rapid response teams going door-to-door and carrying out antigen tests.

The government is working on a strategy to prevent encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases along with COVID-19, he said.

In Basti, the CM inspected a hospital.

To intensify vaccination and to protect the children from the coronavirus third wave, the government will identify and vaccinate parents of children below 12 years on a priority basis from June 1, he said.

