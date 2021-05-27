COVID-19 claims 188 more lives in UP, infects 3,278 more

COVID-19 on Thursday claimed 188 more lives and 3,278 people in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll due to it to 19,900 and the total number of cases to 16,83,866, officials said.

''In the last 24 hours, 3,278 fresh cases were reported, while 6,995 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,05,696,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

A total of 188 more people died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 19,900, he said.

The recovery rate in the state is now 95.4 per cent, while the number of active cases came down by 81.26 per cent since April 30 when a peak of 3,10,783 was reported, he added.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 58,270, the official said, adding the figure includes 34,508 patients who are in home isolation.

Among fresh deaths, maximum cases, numbering 15, were reported from Lucknow, followed by 14 each from Farukhabad and Meerut, eight from Varanasi, seven from Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.

Among the fresh cases, the maximum numbering 206 were reported from Gorakhpur, 199 from Saharanpur, 169 from Ghaziabad, 166 from Varanasi, 164 from Meerut besides other cities, it said. In the last 24 hours, more than 3.47 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the state, while overall more than 4.80 crore samples have been tested. Prasad said over 1.70 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far. Of this, 1.36 crore beneficiaries have taken the first dose and 33.92 lakh people have taken both doses.

