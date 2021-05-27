PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.55 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 9.55 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 59,416 55558 729 3129 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1,422,549 1382539 23,812 16,378 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 750062 713934 7939 28189 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 185,819 162636 2,976 20184 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 281628 235617 3739 42272 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 18045 16200 181 1664 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 556089 493854 14004 48,231 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 931200 851998 8103 71099 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 323483 272428 6201 39177 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1683865 1605696 19899 58270 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1643557 1446244 10531 186782 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2523998 2094369 27405 402203 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2,448,554 2198135 8,063 241,966 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 7364 5110 28 2200 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 100,677 84749 1,455 14473 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1978621 1643284 22289 313048 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 567517 526043 3207 38267 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 959544 893285 12779 53480 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9070 8808 4 258 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 152,401 134164 2,538 15699 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 800,866 742050 9,734 49,082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 773855 727700 7828 38327 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5672180 5276203 92225 301041 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6917 6591 109 217 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh* 25376 21765 107 3504 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam* 386870 329634 3005 54231 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 700,897 667506 4,943 28,447 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 334035 314929 4891 14196 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 47,111 38901 748 7462 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 33104 24325 524 8255 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 11143 8374 34 2735 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 21023 15124 326 4941 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 732739 635179 2618 94,889 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 14214 10158 240 3604 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 48504 40488 476 7470 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1331249 1199120 14975 117154 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 27543542 24882698 318665 2332524 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 177496 259885 3487 -85905 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,73,69,093 and the death toll at 3,15,235. The ministry said there are 24,19,907 active cases, while 2,46,33,951 people have so far recovered from the infection.

