France reports 3,206 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:00 IST
France reported on Thursday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 124 to 3,206.
The health ministry also reported 142 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals.
