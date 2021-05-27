Testing facilities had to be built for care home protection-Hancock
Britain's health minister said that testing facilities had to be built during the pandemic last Spring before people could be routinely tested for COVID-19 before being moved from hospital into care homes.
"My recollection of events is that I committed to delivering that testing for people going from hospital into care homes when we could do it. I then went away and built the testing capacity," Matt Hancock told a briefing on Thursday.
