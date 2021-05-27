Punjab records 178 more COVID-19 deaths

Punjab on Thursday reported 178 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 14,004, while 3,914 fresh infections took the total number of cases to 5,56,089, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 50,549 on Wednesday to 48,231, as per the bulletin.

Advertisement

The state's daily recoveries of 5,995 were in excess of the daily infections of 3,914.

Seventeen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 15 from Faridkot and 13 each from Bathinda, Amritsar and Sangrur, of the latest fatalities.

Ludhiana reported 411 cases, followed by 401 in Jalandhar, 344 in Bathinda and 313 in Muktsar, among fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stood at 5.43 per cent, as per the bulletin.

With 5,995 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 4,93,854, as per the bulletin.

There are 358 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 943 other critical patients and 5,809 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,01,438 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 200 cases, taking the infection tally to 59,416, according to a medical bulletin.

Seven more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll in the Union Territory to 729.

The number of active cases dropped from 3,573 on Wednesday to 3,129, as per the bulletin.

With 637 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 55,558, as per the bulletin.

A total of 4,96,588 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,35,973 tested negative while reports of 78 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)