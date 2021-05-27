Covid: Studies underway to ascertain need for booster vaccine dose: Centre

Left Menu

Studies are currently underway on whether there is a need for a COVID-19 booster dose, the Centre said on Thursday, and asserted that no vaccine can give 100 per cent protection from the virus.Responding to a question, on whether a booster dose is needed, at a press conference, NITI Aayog Member Health Dr V K Paul said if there is a need, it will be communicated to the people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:24 IST
Responding to a question, on whether a booster dose is needed, at a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if there is a need, it will be communicated to the people. In a vaccination campaign, we want to immunise everyone against a particular disease, he said. ''If there is a need for a booster dose it will be told. There are studies that are going on. Covaxin trial is going on whether it (booster dose) should be taken after six months or not,'' he said. ''Just follow the guidelines, take two doses and continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour. You are safe from serious disease but be careful. The protection is not totally 100 per cent. ''Once the need for a booster and the timing of booster will be known, those guidelines and provisions will be communicated,'' he said.

