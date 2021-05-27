Maulana Mahmood Madani elected interim chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
Maulana Mahmood Madani has been elected as the interim president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the prominent Muslim body said on Thursday, days after its chief Muhammad Usman Mansoorpuri passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.
Madani was elected interim chief of the Jamiat (Mahmood Madani faction) at a meeting of the organization's national working committee at its headquarters here.
With the consensus of all members, Madani was elected as the interim president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which was announced by the president of the meeting, Maulana Rahmatullah Kashmiri, the Muslim body said in a statement.
As the post of the general secretary fell vacant due to the elevation of Madani as president, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi was appointed interim general secretary, it said. The president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman Mansoorpuri had passed away on May 21 at Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 76.
