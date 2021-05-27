Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 2,824 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:36 IST
Chhattisgarh records 2,824 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 2,824 COVID-19casesand 69 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,62,368 and death toll to 12,848, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,00,100 after 1,170 patients were discharged from hospitals while 5,545 others completed home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 49,420, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 94 newcases,taking its total count to 1,55,499, including 3,085 deaths.

Surguja recorded 266 newcases, Surajpur 208 and Koriya 190, among other districts.

With 65,124 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 88,97,610.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,62,368, Newcases2,824, Death toll 12,848, Recovered 9,00,100, Activecases49,420, Total tests 88,97,610.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021