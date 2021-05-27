Health check-up of 1.25 crore people conducted in Haryana’s rural areas in 12 days

The health check-up of around 1.25 crore people residing in rural areas of Haryana was conducted during the past 12 days under the state government's drive focused at combating the COVID-19 spread in the rural belt.

“By early April, as India witnessed a sudden surge in the number of new COVID-19 infections among the rural population, it was apparent that Haryana also did not remain untouched,” a state government release said on Thursday.

It said the Haryana government along with strengthening the healthcare system shifted its focus towards combating the virus spread in rural areas.

“It was on May 6 when Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over a high-level meeting directed the officers concerned to constitute 8,000 multidisciplinary teams for conducting door-to-door health check-ups in rural areas.

“In a short span of 12 days, these teams successfully conducted the health check-up of around 1.25 crore people residing in 25,49,464 houses in rural areas across the state. Not only this, during door-to-door check-up, as many as 91,439 patients having flu-like symptoms were identified and got timely treatment,” the release said.

The release said according to the official data available, 1,07,852 samples-- 90,474 rapid antigen tests and 17,378 RT-PCR tests--were taken in Haryana under the Haryana Village General Health Check-up Scheme (HVGHCS), in which 3,781 people were found COVID-19 positive.

“While especially emphasising on the villages of Haryana-NCR districts from where people are travelling daily to Delhi and other big cities for their work, the Haryana government started monitoring all such people ensuring that the virus spread is contained and further hotspot-like situations do not arise in such villages,” it said.

The release further stated that in just a short span of time not only has the health infrastructure being strengthened in terms of increasing the number of oxygen beds, ventilators, essential medicines at both Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Common Health Care Centre (CHC) levels, but 1,746 village isolation centres have been opened so that no needy patient has to travel long distances to get the required treatment.

“An arrangement of about 21,399 beds for COVID-19 patients has been made in these centres along with free distribution of specially-designed Covid kits carrying 15 different medical items, including oximeters and thermometers, to patients living in home isolation. So far, as many as 24,550 patients have received these kits provided by the health department,” it said.

