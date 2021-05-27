Left Menu

HC appreciates Covid management in some eastern UP hospitals

In respect of RT-PCR tests, the fee ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 900. For Antigen tests, the fee has been fixed for Rs 200.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the improvement of facilities for COVID-19 treatment in some eastern Uttar Pradesh hospitals and expected similar steps in some other districts hospital in the region.

A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar registered its appreciation for the state government in improving the Covid management infrastructure in Bahraich, Shravasti, Bijnor, Barabanki and Jaunpur district hospitals.

“By the next date, the state government may further give a report on the improvement of medical infrastructures in five more districts, namely, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria and Shamli,” the bench said.

“We also find that satisfactory work has been done for the capping of fee for diagnostics. In respect of RT-PCR tests, the fee ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 900. For Antigen tests, the fee has been fixed for Rs 200. For True Nat private testing, it has been fixed for Rs 1,200,” the bench noted.

As far as the vaccination of physically challenged persons is concerned, counsel for the state government submitted that the state would adopt the Centre’s guidelines on the issue, the bench noted.

“By the next date, the central government may come up with a stand on vaccination to physically challenged who find it difficult to approach the vaccination centres,” it said.

The court would hear the public interest lawsuit on the Covid situation in the state next on June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

