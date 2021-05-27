Left Menu

France reports 3,206 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which set a high of more than 42,000 in mid-April, fell further to 9,583, remaining below 10,000 for the second day in a row. France registered 142 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, a lower number than on Wednesday but higher than a week ago.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:01 IST
France reports 3,206 people in intensive care units with COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France on Thursday reported that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 124 to 3,206, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by another 652 to 17,941.

The health ministry also reported 13,933 new virus infections, taking the total to 5.63 million, an increase of 1.2% compared with a week ago, when the total was revised down by nearly 350,000 cases to weed out double counting of people who have been tested several times. The seven-day moving average of new cases, which set a high of more than 42,000 in mid-April, fell further to 9,583, remaining below 10,000 for the second day in a row.

France registered 142 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, a lower number than on Wednesday but higher than a week ago. The total COVID-19 death toll now stands at more than 109,000.

Also Read: France to hold up EU-UK financial services deal over fisheries - source

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021