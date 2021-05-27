Left Menu

COVID-19 cases in Bihar cross 7 lakh; tally inches towards 5k mark

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:27 IST
COVID-19 cases in Bihar cross 7 lakh; tally inches towards 5k mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar inched towards the 5,000-mark and the tally crossed seven lakhs on Thursday, the health department said.

According to the department, the death toll reached 4,943 on account of 98 fresh fatalities while 2,568 new cases took the overall tally to 7,00,897.

More than four lakh people have been infected in the state while over 3,000 have lost their lives in the last couple of months during which the devastating second wave has swept across Bihar.

Nonetheless, there has been a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases reported on daily basis compared with the figures of a few weeks back when these were in five digits.

This has caused the recovery rate to reach 95.24 per cent, a rise of nearly 20 per cent since a few weeks ago when the outbreak was at its peak.

Active caseload, which was more than one lakh till the beginning of the month, has also plummeted to 28,447. Besides, 6.67 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

The state expects further improvement in the situation as a result of the vaccination drive which is taking place at a steady pace.

Altogether 1.02 crore people have received the jabs so far, of whom 15.73 lakh fall in the age group of 18-44 years.

State minister for Information and Public Relations Department Sanjay Kumar Jha said in a statement ''it is a matter of pride that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has succeeded in inoculating the highest number of people, aged between 18 and 44 years. Wastage of vaccines reported from the state is also among the lowest in the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup:

Science News Roundup:

Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021