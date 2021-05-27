Black fungus:Vij directs officials to increase bed capacity from 20 to 75 in govt medical colleges

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed officials to increase the number of beds in all government medical colleges of the state from 20 to 75 to treat patients infected with black fungus or mucormycosis Vij, while reviewing the COVID-19 and black fungus situation in a meeting of the department, said that at present 522 patients of black fungus are undergoing treatment in various medical colleges of the state. The minister directed the officials that medicines should be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of this disease, according to an official statement said.

The number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases has been on the increase in the state during the past two weeks.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vij had said the state government has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for treating black fungus, from the central government.

Vij had earlier also said that 20 beds have been reserved in each medical college of the state for treating mucormycosis patients.

The Haryana government had recently declared black fungus a notified disease, making it mandatory for doctors to report any case of the disease to chief medical officer of the concerned district. PTI SUN VSD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)