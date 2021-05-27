Left Menu

Black fungus:Vij directs officials to increase bed capacity from 20 to 75 in govt medical colleges

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:56 IST
Black fungus:Vij directs officials to increase bed capacity from 20 to 75 in govt medical colleges
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed officials to increase the number of beds in all government medical colleges of the state from 20 to 75 to treat patients infected with black fungus or mucormycosis Vij, while reviewing the COVID-19 and black fungus situation in a meeting of the department, said that at present 522 patients of black fungus are undergoing treatment in various medical colleges of the state. The minister directed the officials that medicines should be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of this disease, according to an official statement said.

The number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases has been on the increase in the state during the past two weeks.

Earlier, Vij had said the state government has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for treating black fungus, from the central government.

Vij had earlier also said that 20 beds have been reserved in each medical college of the state for treating mucormycosis patients.

The Haryana government had recently declared black fungus a notified disease, making it mandatory for doctors to report any case of the disease to chief medical officer of the concerned district. PTI SUN VSD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup:

Science News Roundup:

Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021