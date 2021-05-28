Left Menu

Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure keys to fight Covid pandemic: J-K LG

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 01:05 IST
Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure keys to fight Covid pandemic: J-K LG
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed health institutions in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir and said that test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure are the keys to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sought a detailed status of Covid containment efforts, vaccination, testing, distribution of Covid kits, establishment of Panchayat Covid Care centres, necessary life-saving equipment like availability of oxygen-supported beds, ventilators, oxygen capacity and supply. ''Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure are the four keys to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to put in our best efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus'', the Lt governor said.

Emphasising on the availability of requisite medicare facilities for the border dwellers, he directed the concerned district commissioner, chief medical officers, police administration to put dedicated efforts to strengthen health centres in the border areas.

During his visits to Government Medical College, Rajouri College and District Hospital Reasi, Sinha took a round of various sections of the hospitals where he interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and enquired about the healthcare facilities and infrastructure available there.

He appreciated the frontline health workers for dedicatedly serving the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I appreciate doctors, nurses for their tireless efforts. People will always remember how our healthcare workers made them feel in the crisis and how they worked selflessly to save lives,'' the Lt governor said. He further called for augmenting healthcare infrastructure at grassroots level.

The most important gift that doctors and paramedical staff can offer to the people is their presence and attention in the Covid wards of hospitals and Primary Health Centres in rural areas, Sinha observed. He passed various directions to the concerned officers for effectively tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinha also directed for micro containment zones in the towns to isolate pockets with high positivity rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup:

Science News Roundup:

Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021