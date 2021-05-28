England may need to wait longer than planned before COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted as a coronavirus variant first found in India spreads rapidly in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain has seen a total of nearly 7,000 cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant of concern first identified in India, more than double the previous total, Public Health England said on Thursday. * Sweden will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from June 1 as new cases have fallen sharply in recent weeks, the government said, as it presented a roadmap to open up society.

* Johnson & Johnson is not sure whether it will meet a target of delivering 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of the second quarter, the company's Dutch subsidiary said. * Germany plans to make enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available to offer a first shot to children aged 12-16 from June 7, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

AMERICAS * The U.S. intelligence community acknowledged its agencies had two theories on where COVID-19 originated, with two agencies believing it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals and a third embracing a possible laboratory accident as the source of the global pandemic.

* Canada backs U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to get to the bottom of the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. * Brazilians should prepare for annual COVID-19 immunizations to reinforce vaccines currently available, the head of public-sector laboratory Butantan said.

* Brazil's Butantan institute could supply at least 40 million doses of its own COVID-19 vaccine called Butanvac in the fourth quarter of 2021, Director Dimas Covas said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India scrapped local trials for "well-established" foreign coronavirus vaccines on Thursday as it tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout, with a government official saying Pfizer shots could arrive by July. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first group of foreign tourists in more than a year touched down in Israel after the government began opening its borders following a steep drop in COVID-19 infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* France's Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for a recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate they hope to get approved by the end of 2021. * The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility urgently needs 190 million doses by the end of June to fill a gap left by India halting vaccine exports, as the virus surges in South Asia, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy.

* World equity markets and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive report on first-quarter gross domestic product showed that economic recovery is gathering steam. * U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a new $928 billion offer to revitalise America's roads, bridges and broadband systems, which fell well short of President Joe Biden's latest infrastructure proposal but proved substantial enough to keep negotiations alive.

