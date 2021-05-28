Bengal logs lower new COVID-19 cases at 13,046, toll rises to

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 01:20 IST
West Bengal continued to record a declining trend of fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it recorded 13,046 new infections, raising the tally to 13,31,249, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,975 after 148 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

West Bengal now has 1,17,154 active cases, while 11,99,120 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,121 since Wednesday.

A total of 1,21,79,113 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, taking into account 57,165 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 1,66,573 people were vaccinated in the state during the day, officials said.

