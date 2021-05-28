Health News Roundup: Russia to supply UNICEF with Sputnik V doses for 110m people, says RDIF; U.S. administers 290.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia to supply UNICEF with Sputnik V doses for 110m people, says RDIF

Russia has signed an agreement to supply the U.N. children's fund UNICEF with enough doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for 110 million people, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad, said on Thursday. Procurement and delivery of the vaccine is subject to Sputnik V receiving an emergency use listing from the World Health Organisation, a decision the RDIF said was expected soon.

WHO, GAVI seek 190 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap

The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility urgently needs 190 million doses by the end of June to fill a gap left by India halting vaccine exports, as the virus surges in South Asia, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said on Thursday. "We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage in (advance market countries) up to nearly 30%, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," they said in a statement.

Macron says it is in Europe's interest to provide Africa with COVID-19 vaccines

Shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Africa is not just a moral duty but it is also in Europe and the world's interest in order to prevent the resurgence of new virus variants, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Rwanda. Macron said France was on track to deliver 30 million COVID-19 vaccination doses to Africa by year-end, that Germany would also deliver 30 million doses and that collectively the European Union would deliver more than 100 million doses to Africa this year.

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden's push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots.

The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across the United States, adds to the range of incentives being offered by states and companies desperate to get vaccination rates up and American life back to some degree of normality.

No relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide's claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday brushed aside allegations from his former chief aide that his failings had caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths from COVID-19, saying "some of the commentary" bore no relation to reality. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's right-hand man until late last year, delivered a withering attack on his former boss during seven hours of testimony before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, casting Johnson as incompetent, disorganised and unfit to be the prime minister.

U.S. administers 290.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 290,724,607 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 361,250,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 289,212,304 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 26, out of 359,849,035 doses delivered.

J&J unsure of meeting June COVID-19 vaccine supply target for EU

Johnson & Johnson is not sure whether it will meet a target of delivering 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of the second quarter, the company's Dutch subsidiary said on Thursday. A spokeswoman for the healthcare conglomerate's Janssen pharmaceuticals unit confirmed a report by Dutch national broadcaster NOS that the target is in doubt due to production delays in the United States.

Swedish PM sees "beginning of the end", eases COVID restrictions next week

Sweden will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from June 1 as new cases have fallen sharply in recent weeks, the government said on Thursday, as it presented a roadmap to open up society. Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against full lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. It has been hit by a severe third wave of the virus but fresh cases and the number of people being admitted to intensive care are declining quickly.

Exclusive: U.S. opens criminal probe into alleged lapses at Eli Lilly plant - sources

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said. The probe represents a significant escalation of the government scrutiny on Lilly. The pharmaceutical company, one of the world's largest, has been under examination for more than a year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over alleged manufacturing and records violations at the Branchburg factory.

U.S. intelligence community acknowledges two theories of coronavirus origin

The U.S. intelligence community on Thursday acknowledged its agencies had two theories on where the coronavirus originated, with two agencies believing it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals and a third embracing a possible laboratory accident as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The U.S. Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around two likely scenarios," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said, adding that the majority believes there is not "sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other."

