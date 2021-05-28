Left Menu

Argentina posts record rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Argentina posted a record one-day number of new COVID-19 cases of 41,080 on Thursday, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-05-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 03:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina posted a record one-day number of new COVID-19 cases of 41,080 on Thursday, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit. The nation of 45 million inhabitants has so far registered a total 3,663,215 cases and 76,135 deaths, according to official data, making it one of the countries with the most deaths per capita along with neighbors Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina began a strict lockdown for nine days on Saturday to get the virus under control. But the rollout of its vaccination program has been slower than promised by the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez. Current lockdown measures include a suspension of in-person school classes, a nightly curfew and take-out-only restaurant service.

