Mexico reports 3,050 new COVID-19 cases, 429 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 3,050 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 429 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,405,772 infections and 222,661 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

