Brazil reports 67,467 new coronavirus cases, 2,245 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-05-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 03:40 IST
Brazil recorded 67,467 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,245 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 16.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 456,674, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

