Mexico authorizes J&J vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-05-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 03:44 IST
Mexico's health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.
"This authorization for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied," COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.
Earlier on Thursday, Mexico reported more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.
