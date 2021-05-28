Left Menu

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-05-2021 04:38 IST
Australia's Victoria state reported four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

The state reported 12 locally acquired cases a day earlier.

