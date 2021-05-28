Japan considering providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan -newspaper
The Japanese government is considering providing part of the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines secured from AstraZeneca PLC to Taiwan, Japan's Sankei newspaper reported on Friday, citing multiple government and ruling party sources.
Japan approved AstraZeneca's vaccine last week but there are no immediate plans to use the shots in the country, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.
