China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 27, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 26 from 22 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,045, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

