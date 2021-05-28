Left Menu

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over a month

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 09:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

