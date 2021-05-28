Left Menu

Telangana announces 15 pc hike in stipend of senior resident doctors

A day after Senior Doctors Association alongside Junior doctors boycotted all the Covid related duties demanding salary hike in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government on Thursday announced a 15 per cent increase in the stipend for senior resident doctors in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-05-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 10:48 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Senior Doctors Association alongside Junior doctors boycotted all the Covid related duties demanding salary hike in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government on Thursday announced a 15 per cent increase in the stipend for senior resident doctors in the state. In the order, the state government said that the Director of Medical Education, Hyderabad has furnished a proposal for a 15 per cent increase of stipend for Senior Residents from Rs 70,000 per month to Rs 80,500 per month.

"Government after careful examination of the matter, hereby enhance the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from Rs 70,000 per month to Rs 80,500 per month (consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021," the order stated. It further mentioned that the Director of Medical Education, Telangana, Hyderabad shall take further necessary action in the matter.

Demanding to fulfill the promises made to the doctors, the Telangana Senior Doctors Association alongside Junior doctors had unanimously taken a decision to boycott all the Covid related duties from May 26 except for ICU cases and Critical care units. (ANI)

