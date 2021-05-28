Thailand's FDA approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

Thailand's food and drug regulator on Friday approved for emergency use the coroanvirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth COVID-19 vaccine Thailand has approved.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)