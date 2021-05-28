Left Menu

Bajaj Healthcare launches drug to treat black fungus infection in COVID-19 patients

The company has received approval from FDA Food and Drugs Administration Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat India, to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India, Bajaj Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:07 IST
Bajaj Healthcare launches drug to treat black fungus infection in COVID-19 patients
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Healthcare on Friday launched Posaconazole API, used in treating Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection in COVID-19 patients. The company has received approval from FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India, Bajaj Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. Bajaj Healthcare said it will commence its commercial production from the first week of June 2021. Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Mucormycosis patients. More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts, forcing state governments to declare it an epidemic. Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said we hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Posaconazole will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option.

The company said FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India) has granted permissions to manufacture and market the Posaconazole API in the domestic as well as overseas market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021